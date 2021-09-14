Pele is ready to leave the ICU once the tumor is removed, according to her daughter.

After undergoing surgery for a suspected colon tumor, Brazilian football star Pele is preparing to leave the intensive care unit of a Sao Paulo hospital, according to one of his daughters.

On her Instagram account, Kely Nascimento posted a statement in Portuguese and English on her father’s health, along with a close-up photo of the happy 80-year-old football mega-star.

Nascimento stated, “He is doing well post surgery, he is not in discomfort and is in a good mood (irritated that he can only eat jello but will continue!”).

“In a day or two, he’ll go into a regular room and then go home.”

“With the assistance and care of the amazing team at (Albert) Einstein (Hospital) and all of the love, energy, and light that the world is sending, he will get through this!” said her father. she penned

Nascimento continued, “I wanted to thank you… from the bottom of my heart for all of the kind, worried, and supporting texts, DMs, and emails you guys have sent me.”

“I haven’t had the opportunity to react to many of them, but I do read them all and feel embraced.”

Edson Arantes do Nascimento – better known as Pele – was recovering in a “satisfactory” manner, according to the most recent medical bulletin, which indicated that he was “actively speaking and displaying vital signs within normal range.”

According to the hospital where Pele has been receiving treatment since August 31, the suspicious tumor was discovered during normal examinations.

Pele, widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, has been in terrible health in recent years and has spent time in hospitals.

Pele exploded onto the global stage at the age of 17 with brilliant goals, including two in the final against hosts Sweden, as Brazil won the World Cup for the first time in 1958.

Before retiring in 1977, “O Rei” (The King) had amassed one of the most illustrious careers in sports, scoring over 1,000 goals.