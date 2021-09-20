Pele Is ‘Punching The Air’ And Is Getting ‘Better Every Day’

Pele, the 80-year-old Brazilian football star, claimed Sunday that he is “punching the air” to celebrate “every better day” after his recent health scare.

“As you can see, I’m punching the air in celebration of every better day,” Pele captioned a photo of himself seated in a hospital chair, surrounded by two medical personnel, on Instagram.

After experiencing respiratory difficulties earlier this month, the three-time World Cup winner was briefly transported back to an intensive care unit at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo.

“The best medication is a pleasant mood, and I have plenty of that. “It couldn’t be any other way,” he continued on Sunday.

“I have been showered with so much love that my heart is overflowing with gratitude. Thank you to all of the wonderful people at Albert Einstein Hospital!”

He was said to be in a stable condition.

On Friday, Pele’s daughter Kely Nascimento uploaded a selfie of herself in the hospital with her father, hoping to cheer up his supporters.

Pele had surgery for a possible colon malignancy on September 6, according to the hospital.

“For a man his age, this is the typical recovery situation. “Sometimes you take two steps forward and one step back after an operation like this,” Nascimento posted on Instagram.

“He was fatigued yesterday, so he took a step back. He’s taken two steps forward today,” she continued.