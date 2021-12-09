Pele expects to be released from the hospital in ‘a few days.’

Pele, the legendary Brazilian footballer, downplayed his current health concern on Thursday, claiming he will only be in the hospital for “a few days” to get chemotherapy for a colon tumor.

“As part of my treatment, I’ve been getting modest doses of chemotherapy. Today I’m at Albert Einstein (hospital) for the final 2021 session “On Instagram, the 81-year-old superstar stated.

“I wanted to tell you about this accomplishment. After all, any small achievement is cause for celebration “He wrote from a hospital in Sao Paulo.

“I’m going to use this opportunity to take a fresh set of tests, so I’ll be here for a few days. I’m simply getting ready for the holidays, so don’t worry!” On September 4, Pele had surgery to remove the tumor and spent a month in the hospital before being released to resume chemotherapy.

It’s the latest in a long list of health issues for the ailing actress, whose public appearances have become increasingly uncommon.

Pele, whose true name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, is widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time. He is the only player in history to win three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970).

He made his mark on the world scene at the age of 17 when he helped Brazil win the World Cup for the first time in 1958, scoring two goals in the final against hosts Sweden.

Before retiring in 1977, “O Rei” (The King) had amassed one of the most illustrious careers in sports, scoring over 1,000 goals.