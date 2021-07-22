Pele Applauds ‘Much More Than A Footballer’ Marta’s Post-Olympics Remarkable

Marta was hailed as “much more than a footballer” and a “inspiration” by Brazilian icon Pele when she scored in her fifth Olympic Games on Wednesday.

Brazil’s Olympic campaign began with a 5-0 thrashing of China, with the 35-year-old scoring twice.

“I hope you’re dreaming about what you did just now. How many dreams do you believe you inspired today, by the way?” Pele took to Instagram to express his feelings.

“Your accomplishment is far more than a personal best. This moment inspires millions of athletes from all around the world who compete for recognition in a variety of sports.

“Congratulations on your accomplishments. You are much more than a football player, so congrats. With your talent, you contribute to a better world in which women have more space.”

Pele led Brazil to three World Cup victories in 1958, 1962, and 1970.

Marta, like Pele, wears the iconic number 10 shirt of her country.

