Peace has returned to Colombia’s former guerrilla stronghold.

It all started in a hillside hut in the Colombian Andes, where peasant warriors formed the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia in 1964 after being besieged by government forces.

This secluded south-central region has rediscovered peace after 50 years of violent warfare, and another five since the 2016 peace accords that ended the FARC’s war against the state.

In Tolima province, 200 kilometers (125 miles) southwest of Bogota, the FARC and its battle appear like a distant memory, with only a few anti-personnel mines and the occasional inconspicuous army patrol remaining.

Despite the fact that the peace agreement is holding, the number of armed organizations operating in Colombia is increasing, Tolima is an exception: peace reigns supreme.

Tolima and the Marquetalia valley are still associated with violence, murder, and the Marxist FARC guerrillas, at least among Colombians.

“It was blood, every day dead bodies, with residents caught in a vise between insurgents and soldiers,” Leonoricel Villamil, a local legislator for the small villages of Planadas and Gaitana, stated.

“The FARC were at ease here; they had descended from the mountain and were free to go anywhere they pleased. Besieged in their quarters, the soldiers constructed fortifications.” Kidnappings were a common occurrence.

In 1964, the army began an offensive to retake control of many peasant shelters that had become communist-controlled following the 1948-53 civil war.

On May 27, a battle erupted in the Marquetalia valley’s Ata river canyon, and FARC was born.

Its fiefdom would be Marquetalia.

“It was a crucial position for us, right in the midst of the country, a passageway between the three mountain ranges that connects the north to the south, close to Bogota,” said Pastor Alape, a former FARC leader.

Even now, it remains a remote and difficult-to-reach area.

To get to the heart of Marquetalia, you’ll have to brave a perilous journey on a dirt track, either on a motorcycle or in one of Marquetalia’s powerful old Russian trucks.

Then there’s a two-hour horseback ride up steep slopes, followed by a two-hour hike through muck and rain.

The breathtaking scenery makes the journey worthwhile: towering mountains cloaked in tropical foliage, all in the shadow of the snow-capped Nevado del Huila volcano.

On the hill where FARC was born, cows graze. The pastureland, which was briefly seized by the army, is currently held by a farmer.

Alberto Colorado, a peasant who lost five brothers who were "forced" to join the FARC, claimed, "FARC controlled everything with harshness."