P?che: La Semaine Prochaine De Discusions Entre Londres Et Paris.

The talks between France and the United Kingdom on post-Brexit fishing licenses will resume “in the first week of next week,” the British government announced on Thursday. The result of a meeting in Paris between British Secretary of State David Frost and French Secretary of State Clément Beaune.

“As previously said, they discussed the entirety of the difficulties that have arisen as a result of the implementation of the agreements between the United Kingdom and the European Union. The two cts have revealed their positions and occupations “, according to a statement from the British government, reminding that David Frost, the Brexit minister, will meet with Maros Sefcovic, the vice-president of the European Commission, on Friday in Brussels.

