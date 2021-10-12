Payments remain higher than suspensions, therefore the G20 Debt Relief Program for Low-Income Countries underperforms.

Low-income countries’ debt payments are being suspended by the world’s wealthiest nations to help them respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the plan is falling short of expectations.

Last year, the G20 meeting of the world’s twenty largest economies created the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI), which gave low-income countries a temporary reprieve from debt payments. The goal was to free up resources for these countries to invest in their public health systems in order to combat the COVID-19 pandemic as it spread over the world. Despite some relief, G20 debt-holding countries continued to collect more payments than they had stopped.

Low-income countries paid $36.4 billion on foreign debt payments during the epidemic, according to a new research by the Jubilee Debt Campaign, a U.K.-based advocacy group, with only $10.9 billion postponed or canceled between May 2020 and June 2021.

Data from 46 countries that applied for the DSSI program last year was included in Jubilee’s analysis. China received more than half of the $11 billion in debt payments received by G20 countries during this time period. France, Japan, and Saudi Arabia came in second, third, and fourth, respectively.

Bilateral institutions halted the majority of payments, totaling $10.3 billion, while multilateral organizations, such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), canceled only $0.6 billion in payments, compared to $10.4 billion received by debtor countries.

The majority of the payments, according to Jones, went to private lenders who were not required to participate in the G20 program. On Twitter, he stated that payments to private lenders totaled $14.9 billion, with only 0.2 percent being canceled. Only $24 million of the $20 billion in payments that private lenders promised to cancel was suspended, according to him.

China was responsible for $5.7 billion of the payments that were halted, followed by France ($0.9 billion), Japan ($0.5 billion), and Saudi Arabia ($0.5 billion).

When the G20 unveiled the plan, they stated that it would result in the suspension of $20 billion in debt payments by the end of 2020. By June 2021, this figure should have risen to $35 billion.

Private lenders were supposed to suspend $8 billion of the $20 billion. In fact, only $24 million (from an Italian bank) was blocked. “Tens of billions have rushed out of lower-income countries at a time when they were vitally required to preserve lives and livelihoods,” Jones added.

As a result, he claims, the DSSI scheme has "essentially become a bailout program for private lenders."