Patrick Orlando, the financier of Donald Trump’s Truth Social, has severed ties with China.

After reports surfaced of odd connections to a shell business located in Wuhan, the ex-investment banker supporting former President Donald Trump’s Twitter rival Truth Social severed relations with China in less than two months.

The merger between DWAC and Trump Media & Technology Group’s (TMTG) social media platform, which is set to go public next year, is being led by Patrick Orlando, CEO of Digital World Acquisition Corp.

Orlando was also the CEO of Yunhong International, a Nasdaq-listed special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) headquartered in Wuhan, in the central Chinese province of Hebei, according to SEC filings made shortly after Trump unveiled Truth Social in October.

Yunhong was founded in the Cayman Islands, an offshore tax haven. It’s a SPAC, or “blank check corporation,” like DWAC, with no clear commercial purpose other than mergers and asset acquisition. Although the Chinese government is infamous for its ideological monitoring of firms, especially foreign-owned ones, Orlando’s position at the corporation did not appear to have any obvious connection to his work on Truth Social. One month later, Yunhong announced its intention to liquidate.

Orlando stated in a November 19 SEC filing that Yunhong will “dissolve and liquidate” due to the company’s “inability to execute an initial business combination” by the deadline. According to the notice, the company would redeem all of its outstanding shares at $10.31 per share. Yunhong filed a Form 25 to delist from the stock exchange on Monday.

Orlando is also the CEO of SPAC Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp., situated in Miami.

When Trump launched Truth Social in October as a safe haven for conservative pundits and talking points, he promised to “fight up to the tyranny of Big Tech.” Since his supporters stormed the Capitol in January, the former president has been banned from social media giants Twitter and Facebook.

DWAC also announced on Monday that federal authorities were looking into the company and had requested information about the merger as well as communications with TMTG prior to the agreement.

According to an SEC filing, "DWAC has received various preliminary, fact-finding questions from regulatory agencies, with which it is cooperating." The transaction is being investigated by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, but the investigation "should not be taken" as a sign that FINRA has identified any wrongdoing, according to the.