Patients with ‘Black Fungus’ lose their eyes, noses, and jaws due to infection in India’s new epidemic.

A new epidemic of the deadly “black fungus” is forcing COVID-19 sufferers to lose their eyes, nose, and jaw as India struggles to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the last two months, Indian health officials have reported 45,374 cases of the rare ailment mucormycosis, as well as more than 4,200 deaths.

The black fungus is a dangerous infection that attacks the sinuses, brain, and lungs. The condition could be fought with an antifungal injection. In the worst-case scenario, physicians remove the patient’s eyes, nose, and jaw to prevent the virus from spreading to the brain.

The outbreak, which has a 50% fatality rate, is thought to be linked to the steroids used to treat COVID-19, according to doctors. These steroids minimize virus-induced inflammation in the lungs, but they also lower the body’s immunity and raise blood sugar levels.

Dr. Akshay Nair, a Mumbai-based eye surgeon, told BBC that diabetes reduces the body’s immunological defenses, coronavirus exacerbates it, and then steroids that help combat Covid-19 add as fuel to the fire.

The steroid medication used to combat COVID-19 may raise the patient’s risk of blood clots and starved tissue, both of which could become targets for the black fungus.

People who have breathed fungal spores from the air grow the fungus in their bodies. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mucormycosis usually affects persons who have health problems or have had skin injuries.

According to ABS-CBN News, before the COVID-19 pandemic, India only had a yearly average of 20 instances of black fungus among those with highly weakened immune.

Health officials are currently battling a mucormycosis outbreak across the country, with Maharashtra and Gujarat accounting for more than 1,700 deaths, making them the two states most afflicted.

However, health experts feel that the number of black fungus cases and deaths may be underestimated, given that only a small percentage of all cases reach medical facilities in major cities.

Many individuals die before receiving medical attention in a hospital, according to experts. Many people who have recovered have had relapses.

“We’re seeing people who were aggressively treated for the disease and discharged from hospitals come back with a recurring infection that manifests as a greater spread of the disease in the eye or brain,” Dr. Nair added.