Patients reportedly paid $273 for a Pfizer vaccine at a clinic.

Patients were reportedly charged as much as $370 AUD (approximately $273 USD) for both doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a medical facility in the Sydney suburb of Campsie, Australia.

Federal officials in Australia, like those in the United States, have declared COVID-19 immunization and related services to be free to everybody. A spokeswoman for the Australian government’s health department confirmed the policy in an email to 9news.com.au’s A Current Affair. They stated that “clinics cannot charge a patient any costs linked with the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine, including booking fees.”

According to reports, the Blessed Health Care Clinic either didn’t get the memo or opted to ignore it completely.

According to photos shared by The Australian, the clinic stipulates that people seeking the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will have to pay $225 AUD for an accompanying consultation on weekdays and $250 AUD on weekends, according to English and Chinese-language signs reportedly posted on the exterior of the building.

On weekdays, customers who want the second dosage of the Pfizer vaccine will have to pay $80 AUD, $100 AUD on Saturdays, and $120 AUD on Sundays for an accompanying consultation. The signs state that vaccination is completely free.

According to the Australian Associated Press (AAP), a Malaysian lady in her twenties told the AAP that while she did not think the clinic’s fees were reasonable, she felt she had no choice but to pay them because she lives in a high-risk area.

She reportedly said in Mandarin Chinese, “I wanted it quickly, to be safe, therefore I paid the money.”

Khal Asfour, the mayor of the city of Canterbury-Bankstown, told 9news.com.au that he believes the clinic should be closed.

“I think they’re still allowed to operate is a joke. And those who take advantage of those who don’t speak English or who don’t realize it’s for free, well, they should be placed in jail themselves,” he said.

