Patients awaiting life-saving organ transplants will be denied treatment unless they receive a vaccine.

Patients in Queensland, Australia, will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus before receiving life-saving organ transplants.

According to 7News, Queensland Health verified that a patient seeking a kidney, lung, or heart transplant must have “at least two doses of an approved COVID-19 vaccination.” In February, the policy will be revisited.

According to the news site, it’s vital for a patient to get vaccinated before undergoing such a treatment because the person would be immunosuppressed thereafter.

“The recipient must ensure that all of their vaccines are up to date prior to the transplant, as is standard procedure,” the health agency stated. “The COVID-19 vaccine is no exception.” Before publication, the Washington Newsday reached out to Queensland Health for more information on the policy, but received no answer.

According to Queensland’s health department, 2,108 persons have tested positive for the coronavirus and recovered. COVID-19 has claimed the lives of seven people in the Australian state since the outbreak began.

There are currently 38 active cases in the state, with 29 patients in hospitals. According to government data, 87 percent of Queensland residents aged 16 and up have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine. Over three-quarters of adults over the age of 16 are fully immunize.

Queensland Health stated Monday that over 8,700 vaccination doses had been administered in the previous 24 hours alone.

According to Transplant Australia, 1,452 people got organ transplants in Australia last year. At any given time, the charity says that 1,600 people are waiting for an organ transplant.

Unvaccinated patients are also prevented from receiving organ transplants in some hospitals in the United States.

In “virtually all instances,” UCHealth in Colorado, the state’s largest hospital system, stated this fall that only vaccinated patients will be allowed to receive or give organs. The decision was made based on clinical research that showed the “severe risk that COVID-19 poses to transplant patients after their procedures,” according to hospital officials. COVID-19 vaccine is now required for those on the organ transplant waiting list, according to UW Medicine in Washington. Patients who refuse to be vaccinated are taken off the waiting list.

