Pastor accused of human sacrifices dies in a car accident on his way to court.

On Monday, a car tragedy killed a Jamaican preacher accused of performing human sacrifices and leading a cult-like following.

According to the Jamaica Observer, Pastor Kevin O. Smith of Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries was being brought from Montego Bay to Kingston by police to face charges linked to the allegations.

The truck transporting Smith toppled in an accident during the drive, killing Smith and one of the officers. Two other officers were also critically hurt. Another police vehicle, carrying another suspect in the case, was following the one with Smith.

According to officials, the exact cause of the accident is unknown at this time. The incident was confirmed by Senior Superintendent of Police Stephanie Lindsay, who told the Observer that authorities do not yet have a precise explanation for what happened.

Lindsay explained, “One vehicle was the pilot, and the other vehicle was following.” “The vehicle in front, according to the pilot vehicle’s statement, there was a crashing sound, and they realized the vehicle had toppled.” According to an Insider story, police began investigating Smith’s organization’s headquarters on October 17 after a lady claimed to authorities that she had been stabbed there as part of a ceremony.

According to a report from Jamaica Loop, a shooting happened when police got on the location, and one individual was dead. Officers discovered two deceased victims inside the building, one male with gunshot wounds and the other female with a slashed throat. A camera was discovered in the same room as the victims, but its purpose is unknown at this time.

At the time, Smith and more than 40 other Pathways International members were arrested. The majority of them have now been freed. While Smith was in police custody, a widely circulated video was taken of him.

Kevin O Smith speaks to the media while being held in police custody.

— JamaicaToday.com (@myjamaicatoday_) on Twitter: https://twitter.com/N7LR57CI36 24th of October, 2021 Smith is heard saying in the video, “I am the source of life.” “I arrived dressed as Jonah the prophet, but they mocked and laughed at me. ‘Who is this man?’ they asked as they surrounded me and stared at me.” The strange, cult-like rituals were detailed by church members. This is a condensed version of the information.