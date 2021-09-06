Passengers are taken aback when they see a tarantula crawling around a plane in mid-flight.

A live tarantula was seen crawling around on a plane while it was in the air, shocking passengers.

During the flight, some well-behaved pets are allowed in the cabin as long as they are safely secured. However, it’s safe to say that wandering tarantulas, whether or not they have a ticket, are not allowed on board.

While it’s unclear whether the arachnid was an escapee or a stowaway, people who saw the eight-legged critter creeping around the overhead lockers were alarmed.

As apparently scared onlookers gazed on, a brave observer, named by sportswear brand Hype Socks as its “CEO,” confronted the tarantula.

The man climbs over chairs to catch the spider as it crawls under the luggage compartment, according to a video posted to the company’s TikTok website.

The next scene shows the man reaching into the room with the doors open, attempting to trap the spider with a plastic bag. Thankfully, he is successful, and he drags the spider away after trapping it, but it is unclear what happened to it while the jet was in mid-flight.

The video, which can be watched here, was captioned by HypeSocksUSA: “A special thanks to the employee who saved our lives.”

“When your CEO encounters a tarantula on the plane,” the on-screen caption read.

The video, which was published last week, has nearly three million views, while another video shows a flight attendant leading the spider-catcher to what appears to be the plane’s back.

As the tarantula handler went by, TikToker Director Brazil filmed the unwelcome visitor, adding, “There was a tarantula on our trip mid-air.”

As the man holding the spider walked down the aisle, fellow passengers let out gasps of surprise and fright, with many people filming the odd visitor. Neither the passenger nor the spider were able to confirm which airline provided the spider with a free journey, nor the location of departure or destination.

The spider generated a commotion not only in the cabin but also in the comments, with many people referencing Samuel L. Jackson’s 2006 film Snakes on a Plane.

