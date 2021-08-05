Passenger on a private jet was apprehended with 24 suitcases stuffed with cocaine.

After federal authorities discovered 24 suitcases laden with cocaine on a private flight, a Spanish citizen was apprehended at a Brazilian airport.

According to Spanish newspaper El Pais, the anonymous guy, who was the only passenger onboard the plane at the time of the bust, was apprehended by police on Wednesday after they searched his private jet bound for Brussels.

The jet made a brief halt at the Fortaleza International Airport in Recife, Brazil, after departing Sao Paulo earlier in the day to have immigration paperwork examined when federal officials searched it.

Police filmed the suspect being requested to open one of the 24 suitcases, and the man ultimately cooperated, revealing a stack of huge packets inside.

When a packet was slashed by an officer, white powder was seen oozing out of it, and federal police showed that each bag contained at least 50 packets of cocaine, totaling 1,304 kilos, or one ton.

At the airport, the man was held and questioned together with four other crew members, all of whom are Turkish nationals.

The Brazilian Federal Police has been approached for comment by this publication.

According to El Pais, the arrest came just a few months after four planes were captured in Brazil as part of a big operation against cocaine smuggling to Europe.

Barcelona, Spain, was named Europe’s cocaine capital in 2018 by a scientific research that tested the water in some of the EU’s largest cities.

According to the study, Barcelona, the capital of Catalonia, consumes 965.2 milligrams per 1,000 residents per day, which is higher than any other city surveyed.

Drug smugglers have been experimenting with novel methods to transport drugs into Spain and Europe in order to avoid police investigations and raids.

Nearly 150 pounds of cocaine were discovered hidden within carved out pineapples at Madrid’s largest wholesale fruit and vegetable market in 2018.

Authorities claimed that the illegal substances were transported in hollowed-out pineapples that were then packed with cocaine compacted into cylinders after seven persons were arrested between Madrid and Barcelona.

Then, in March 2021, police in Spain seized a makeshift submarine they suspected of being used to smuggle goods.