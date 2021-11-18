Partial Lunar Eclipse Will Be the Longest Since 1440.

For a large portion of humanity, the longest partial lunar eclipse in over 600 years, which will wash the Moon in crimson, will be visible Thursday and Friday.

As the Moon advances behind the Earth, it will be almost totally cast in shadow, reddening 99 percent of its face.

All of North America, as well as sections of South America, Polynesia, Australia, and northeast Asia, will be able to see the sight.

Sky-watchers in cloud-free areas may see a little dimming of the Moon starting around 0602 GMT Friday when it enters Earth’s penumbra, or outer shadow, according to space scientists.

As the moon disc begins to pass into the umbra — the whole shadow — an hour later, it will appear as if someone has taken a large bite out of it.

The Moon will become red about 0845 GMT, with the most vibrant coloring observable at the peak eclipse 18 minutes later.

As the Moon slithers out of shadow and continues on its eternal voyage around our planet, the entire process reverses.

Rayleigh scattering occurs when the shorter blue lightwaves from the Sun are dispersed by particles in the Earth’s atmosphere, resulting in the vivid red.

Longer red lightwaves can easily travel through these particles.

According to a NASA website, “the more dust or clouds in Earth’s atmosphere during the eclipse, the redder the Moon will seem.”

“It’s as if the Moon is being projected with all of the world’s sunrises and sunsets.”

It will take more than three hours and 28 minutes from the start of the eclipse proper — when the Moon enters the Earth’s shadow — to the finish of the eclipse.

That’s the longest partial eclipse since 1440, when Johannes Gutenberg established the printing press, and it won’t be surpassed until the year 2669.

The good news for Moonwatchers is that they won’t have to wait nearly as long for another show: NASA forecasts a longer total lunar eclipse will occur on November 8 next year.

Even better news for anybody interested in seeing is that, unlike solar eclipses, no special equipment is required.

Binoculars, telescopes, or even the naked eye will provide a good view of the event, as long as the weather on Earth cooperates.