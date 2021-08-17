Parishioners are killed at a historic Haitian church that was destroyed by a quake.

The old Immaculee Conception church, with its bell tower and yellow walls that stood out against Haiti’s blue tropical sky, was the pride of Les Anglais until it was devastated by an earthquake Saturday, burying numerous devout inside.

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake rocked southern Haiti on August 14 at exactly 8:29 a.m. (1229 GMT), collapsing the church’s facade and steeple to rubble in seconds.

At least 17 individuals were killed when the wall and roof collapsed.

When the earthquake struck, parish priest Wilson Exantus Andre stated, “I had just finished celebrating the 6:30 a.m. morning mass and had entered the presbytery to drink coffee before returning to celebrate baptisms.”

“The deceased’s oldest child was 24 years old. What’s difficult is that a mom with only two children, ages 18 and 3, has lost both of them,” the priest, who is still in shock, told AFP on Monday.

All of the victims’ bodies were recovered from the church’s wreckage.

According to a preliminary official toll released on Monday, the tremendous earthquake killed over 1,400 people across Haiti.

“It was a lovely church with lovely architecture,” the priest stated. “It was part of the national legacy, and the inhabitants of Les Anglais were proud of it, and they never missed an occasion to talk about it.”

The church, which was erected in 1907, was demolished in a matter of seconds.

Only the corrugated iron roof and a portion of the nave survived the earthquake and its constant aftershocks. The mounds of stones that used to be the spire were covering several of the church’s wooden benches.

According to the priest, two people buried under the rubble were rescued with the help of heavy equipment rushed in by workers from a nearby Taiwanese construction business.

The surviving were transferred to a hospital in Port-a-Piment, a nearby town.

Outside the church ruins on Monday, stunned residents of the coastal village traded accounts of what they lost in the quake.

“It’s really a catastrophe; we can’t believe how swiftly it all came down,” one of them added.

As a lone child’s shoe, black in color but now covered in white dust, sat close in the church plaza, they each spoke of relatives murdered in the disaster.