Paris Reduces Speed Limit To Under 20 MPH To Combat Pollution, According To Climate Change News

Paris, one of Europe’s most densely populated cities, is lowering its speed limit in an effort to reduce air pollution, increase walking, and combat sadness by reducing noise pollution.

Starting Monday, the municipal streets of Paris will have a 30 kilometer per hour (approximately 19 mph) speed limit.

Most city streets had a speed restriction of 50 kph, or 31 mph.

The action comes after comparable speed limit reductions were implemented in cities such as London, Madrid, Berlin, and Brussels, and after Paris had considered the idea for several years.

In addition, the French capital is extending sidewalks to increase pedestrian space and adding additional bike lanes to encourage biking.

More plants along sidewalks will be another “green plus” to promote a healthy environment.

Transportation Deputy Mayor David Belliard told CNN affiliate BFMTV that he thinks the lower speed restriction will dissuade people from driving altogether and urge them to walk, take public transportation, or ride bikes instead.

“A kindly explanation of what people opposed to decreasing the speed limit say: NO, a 30km/h speed restriction does not increase pollution… However, it enhances cycling and pedestrian safety, decreases noise, and calms the city,” Belliard wrote on Twitter.

According to health experts, being overwhelmed by persistent music is linked to stress-related physical impacts on the body such as sadness and insomnia.

Reduced road noise can also help with mental wellness.

Environmental noise has been associated to negative health outcomes such as poor sleep, poor mental health, and cardiovascular disease, and likely accounts for more than 1 million disability-adjusted life years yearly in Western Europe, according to a study published in Environmental Epidemiology.

According to a study conducted by Paris City Hall on Monday, 59 percent of the city’s population support the new restriction.

Opponents of the new rule include delivery drivers and taxi drivers, who wonder how effective the reduced speed limit will be in reducing pollution.

Mayor Anne Hidalgo campaigned for the reform, hoping to make Paris greener by the 2024 Summer Olympics.

