Parents of a US school shooter have been charged with manslaughter.

According to US media sources, the parents of a 15-year-old who shot dead four students at a US high school with a rifle obtained by his father have been detained and charged with involuntary manslaughter.

For much of Friday, the whereabouts of James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley, were unknown, forcing investigators in Oakland County, Michigan, to declare them fugitives.

However, police discovered them in an industrial facility in Detroit, 40 miles from the Oxford shooting scene and a block away from their suspected vehicle, according to Detroit police spokesperson Rudy Harper.

The Crumbleys’ lawyers, Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman, had earlier told AFP that the parents would be “returning to the area to be arraigned” after leaving town on the night of the shooting “for their own protection.”

However, according to CNN, the parents withdrew $4,000 from a money machine in Oxford on Friday and turned off their phones, adding to the mystery surrounding their disappearance.

In an unprecedented action by law enforcement, Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald revealed that each of the parents faced four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

“These charges are meant to hold those who contributed to this tragedy accountable as well as communicate the message that gun owners have accountability,” McDonald said during a press conference.

“While the gunman was the one who entered the high school and pulled the trigger, other people were involved in the November 30 incidents.”

As the manhunt intensified, US Marshals posted a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of either parent on Friday, and County Sheriff Michael Bouchard stated the two “cannot escape their part in this tragedy.”

The shooting at Oxford High School north of Detroit killed four students, ages 14 to 17, and injured six others, including a teacher.

Ethan Crumbley has been charged with state murder and terrorism as an adult.

While teen-initiated school shootings are common in the United States, it is uncommon for parents to face prosecution.

James Crumbley purchased the 9mm Sig Sauer semi-automatic weapon used by his son four days before the shooting.

Ethan was with his father when he made the purchase at a local gun store, and the boy shared a photo of the weapon on Instagram with the caption “just bought my new beauty today” and a heart. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.