Parents are freaking out after seeing a ‘Squid Game’ doll replica at a shopping mall.

Parents who say they’re attempting to protect their children from the brutal Netflix show have slammed a gigantic Squid Game toy that has debuted in U.K. retail malls.

The South Korean series has taken the world by storm, with the games being played—and banned—in a number of schools, and legions of fans dressing up as the characters for Halloween.

Marbles and tug-of-war were among the show’s lethal games, but arguably the most remembered was the opening episode’s Red Light, Green Light.

An animatronic duplicate has been lambasted after touring the United Kingdom against a gigantic doll that was later proven to be real and now resides in a Korean museum.

The mechanical 10-foot doll, dressed in its trademark yellow and orange attire, made an appearance at malls around the country as part of a Netflix pop-up event.

According to Metro, the streaming giant underlined that only fans aged 16 and over were welcome to pose for photos with the doll, who were escorted by guards dressed in classic Squid Game garb.

There were also cookies with the four symbols from one of the challenges on offer, as well as business cards that doubled as invitations.

Parents, on the other hand, criticized the program, calling it “violent” and the doll “horrific,” thanks to its moving head and strange singing.

After being uploaded on Saturday, a video of the figure was posted to the Manchester Family Facebook page, which is part of the Manchester Evening News (MEN).

Susan Ward, a local resident, expressed her displeasure with the decision to place it in such a prominent spot, writing: “I was a great fan of this programme it was fantastic but this truly is not for children viewing/access the shopping mall should be embarrassed of themselves!”

Grace “This program is violent, and it should never have been allowed in a family context,” Angela Parkinson thought. “Horrible program that really shouldn’t be in there and startled by employers who let it in,” Susan Corlett said. It’s not exactly a family-friendly show.” “Absolutely startling,” Clare Johnson said. We are attempting to ensure that children are not watching it and that it is not being pushed in schools. This is a condensed version of the information.