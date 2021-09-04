Paralympians Hailed As ‘Out Of This World’ As Records Fall On Day 11

On Saturday, as records tumbled on the final day of track and field action in Tokyo, the successful hosting of the Paralympics during a pandemic was acclaimed as “amazing.”

Craig Spence, a spokesperson for the International Paralympic Committee, praised the “extraordinary team effort” that enabled the Games to take place, and stated the participants’ performances were “out of this world.”

“It’s incredible. “There were times in the last two years when I had reservations that these Games would go place,” Spence told reporters.

“Many people believed that staging the Olympics and Paralympics during a pandemic would be difficult. Our athletes served as a source of inspiration for us.”

On day 11, Britain’s Hannah Cockroft won her eighth Paralympic gold in the T34 800m (1min 48.99sec) at the Olympic Stadium, shattering her own Games record established in Rio by nearly 12 seconds.

She was nearly a full length of the finishing straight ahead of her compatriot Kare Adenegan, who earned silver, and American Alexa Halko.

Cockroft remarked after earning her second Tokyo gold and eighth overall, “I don’t think it will ever settle in.”

Cockroft, who won the T34 100m in Tokyo to add to her three golds from Rio 2016 and two from London 2012, said: “Not many athletes get the luxury of doing this for ten years or getting to stand on the podium that many times.”

After breaking his own world mark established only the day before to win gold in the men’s T37 200m in 21.91 seconds, American Nick Mayhugh claimed he wanted to be like his hero “Usain Bolt.”

“I know I’ll never go 9.5 in the 100m, but I want to be the Usain Bolt of the Paralympics,” said the former footballer, who won gold in the 100m, the 4x100m universal relay on Friday night, and silver in the 400m.

“I want to be that role model for youngsters who look up to me and see that being disadvantaged does not have a negative connotation.

“You are the one who sets your own boundaries. You believe in yourself, and you set and break your own barriers. Usain Bolt did the same thing to me. Thank you to him for being my greatest inspiration.”

Deng Peicheng defeated Australian world record holder James Turner to win the men’s T36 100m gold in 11.85 seconds, setting a new Paralympic record. The overjoyed Chinese athlete erupted in spectacular celebrations.

