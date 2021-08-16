Panic in Kabul, as Biden prepares to speak about the Taliban’s victory in Afghanistan.

Thousands of terrified people thronged Kabul’s airport on Monday, attempting to leave the Taliban’s dreaded harsh rule, which was re-established in Afghanistan in a breathtakingly quick end to a 20-year war.

US President Joe Biden was scheduled to speak to the nation – and the world – about the chaotic situation on the ground, attempting to explain how two decades of US-led military intervention, backed by billions of dollars, had ended in such a humiliating failure.

The Taliban took Kabul and many other cities with little bloodshed, but terror and anxiety gripped citizens in the capital, with some fearing a replay of the rebels’ violent Islamist reign from 1996 to 2001.

Throughout the day, desperate Afghans scrambled to catch the few aircraft available at the airport before military and civilian activities were shut down by US soldiers sent in to safeguard the facilities.

As he stood among massive throngs on the tarmac, a 25-year-old ex-soldier told AFP, “We are terrified to live in this city.”

“The Taliban will undoubtedly target me since I served in the army.”

The United States, stunned by the Afghan government’s fast collapse, has dispatched 6,000 troops to oversee the safe departure of embassy personnel as well as Afghans who worked as translators or in other support jobs.

Charter flights were also organized by other governments, including France, Germany, and Australia.

“US military soldiers are on the ground, assisting Turkish and other international forces in clearing the area of civilians. John Kirby, a Pentagon spokesman, stated, “We don’t know how long this will take.”

Two guys in the crowd were shot and killed by US soldiers who had “brandished their guns menacingly,” according to a Pentagon official.

Hundreds of men ran alongside a US Air Force plane as it moved down the runway, some clinging to the side of it, according to dramatic footage shared on social media.

Civilians frantically clambered up an already congested and crumbling jetway in other videos.

Taliban gunmen have taken control of checkpoints across Kabul, and militants with weapons moved through the streets of the Green Zone, the heavily fortified enclave that contains most embassies and foreign organizations.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani abandoned the country on Sunday, thus ending his government’s ability to withstand the Taliban assault without the help of the US military.

