Pandas in the lap of luxury are ‘too lazy’ to have sex.

Researchers are concerned that when wild pandas reside in man-made landscapes, they will get too comfortable to breed.

Of course, no sex means no progeny, putting the species in jeopardy. The giant panda is a “vulnerable” species, according to the World Wildlife Fund, with fewer than 1,900 remaining in the wild.

A panda’s habitat is perfect when it is happy enough to thrive but not so comfy that it won’t roam about or try to reproduce, according to research led by Michigan State University biologists.

According to a study published in the journal Conservation Biology, maintaining the “ideal” habitat may be counterproductive because pandas are deterred from reproducing. Inbreeding is reduced and genetic diversity is promoted by moving about to locate adequate habitat and new mates.

Researchers discovered that “maximum gene flow” occurred when only around 80% of the terrain offered habitat for the panda population in the study.

One outcome of climate change and human activities damaging and occasionally destroying the pandas’ native habitats is the idea of establishing ideal habitats in the wild. A little difficulty, on the other hand, is typically beneficial to a species’ long-term survival.

According to Michigan State University researcher Thomas Connor, “maximizing the amount of habitat in a landscape can be detrimental for connectivity,” and the study “suggests a message of optimism” for environmentalists.

“By conserving and restoring habitat to intermediate levels, we can effectively manage panda numbers. To put it another way, we don’t need to develop perfect habitat to keep pandas safe,” he said.

According to Connor, pandas are notoriously finicky about their environments, mainly because they rely on bamboo to survive. They prefer cooler temperatures and shallow slopes, and their inherent shyness keeps them away from situations where humans can bother them.

The findings, according to study co-author Jack Liu, aren’t all bad: “This work provides hope for balancing needs for ecological sustainability and human well-being.”

“Our findings demonstrate that pandas and humans may coexist in connected human and natural systems,” Liu added. All the animals require is a means of moving from one habitat patch to another.

And, according to Connor, a better understanding of what makes for the finest panda environment could be more useful. This is a condensed version of the information.