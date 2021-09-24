Panama is only a few weeks away from COVID-19 herd immunity, according to the president.

Panama is “weeks away” from COVID-19 herd immunity, according to the country’s president, who stated at the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday that more than half of the country’s population has been vaccinated against the virus.

During the meeting, Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo stated that his country is on the verge of obtaining herd immunity after securing enough COVID-19 vaccine supplies to immunize a major section of the 4.2 million-strong population.

“Thanks to our country’s prudence, we were able to procure enough safe and efficient vaccines for our whole population,” he stated, adding, “We are only weeks away from establishing collective immunity.”

Cortizo asked other countries to work together to achieve global immunity to COVID-19, which has claimed the lives of 4,727,498 people worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

“It cannot be the goal for certain countries to achieve herd immunity. “The goal must be for all of us to achieve worldwide immunity,” he stated.

Herd immunity, according to many health experts, develops when 70% to 80% of the population becomes immune to COVID-19, either by vaccination or infection. Some health professionals, however, have expressed reservations about achieving herd immunity, citing the fact that the unique coronavirus has evolved into other, more transmissible strains.

Panama had given out 5.3 million shots out of 7.2 million doses of vaccinations from Pfizer-BioTech and AstraZeneca as of Thursday. Since the start of the epidemic, the government has registered 465,147 COVID-19 cases and 7,183 coronavirus-related deaths, according to Reuters.

Cortizo’s remarks follow Panama’s approval on Wednesday of a plan to give out AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination shots to visitors as part of an effort to enhance the country’s tourist industry.

The AstraZeneca shots will be given in two doses, with an eight to 12-week delay between them.

The Panamanian administration has not stated when the project will be implemented. According to The Straits Times, the Panama Tourism Authority (ATP) has forced guests wishing to receive a vaccination shot to stay at hotels registered with the agency for at least two nights.

All unvaccinated tourists arriving in Panama from high-risk nations, such as the United States, Cuba, Costa Rica, the United Kingdom, and South Africa, must submit a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of their arrival, starting Sept. 16.

According to a statement from the US Embassy in Panama, even if travelers test negative for COVID-19, they must be quarantined for 72 hours. Brief News from Washington Newsday.