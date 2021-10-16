Panama has been sanctioned for homophobic chanting during World Cup qualifying.

Panama’s football organization announced Friday that its next home World Cup qualifying match will be played without spectators as a penalty for homophobic chanting by its fans during games last month.

Panama will also be fined $54,000, according to the federation Fepafut, in addition to the penalties from FIFA, the world football’s regulatory body.

As a result, when Panama meets El Salvador on November 16 as part of the CONCACAF games that will determine the Qatar 2022 World Cup participants from North and Central America and the Caribbean, the stadium will be nearly empty.

Panama is being penalised, according to Fepafut, for “alleged homophobic chants” by some of its fans during home games against Costa Rica and Mexico in September.

“Any type of prejudice, be it in football or any other situation,” the federation warned.

Fepafut has stated that it will challenge FIFA’s decision.