Panama, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic want the United States to stop allowing Haitians to enter their countries.

The presidents of Panama, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic called on the US to take “real actions” to stop Haitians from migrating across Latin America to the US border on Wednesday.

The movement of significant numbers of Haitians across Central America, according to Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo, is a “unsustainable dilemma.”

“This is a regional problem, and we expect the United States to engage much more effectively,” he said in Panama City after meeting with his Costa Rican and Dominican counterparts, Carlos Alvarado and Luis Abinader, respectively.

The leaders emphasized the importance of including the US and the UN in a drive for investment in Haiti, particularly in public infrastructure that may produce jobs and help the country recover from poverty, violence, and institutional difficulties.

“We feel the international community needs to take a series of synchronized activities in Haiti, and we’ve proposed a roadmap,” Alvarado added.

Uzra Zeya, the US Under Secretary of State for Civil Security and Human Rights, visited Haiti and Panama this week, calling for a halt to the flow of migrants via the Darien jungle border between Panama and Colombia, which has become a migration corridor.

According to official Panamanian data, more than 107,000 persons traversed the Darien Gap in 2021 on their way to the United States through Central America.

That was nearly the same number as the preceding six years. Every year, according to Panamanian police, 150,000 migrants take the perilous route, which is rife with criminal gangs.