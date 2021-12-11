Palestinians vote in municipal elections in West Bank villages.

In protest of the indefinite postponement of a general election, Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank voted Saturday in municipal elections boycotted by the main opposition Hamas, the Islamist rulers of Gaza.

In the Palestinian territories, no legislative or presidential elections have been held in 15 years, and the last municipal election was held in 2017, which Hamas also boycotted.

Only 154 communities out of 376 in the West Bank voted on Saturday, with 60 villages having no candidates and another 162 having a single list.

Fareed Taam Allah, a spokesman for the Palestinian Central Elections Commission, told AFP that polling stations have opened in all of the communities that were set to vote on Saturday.

“I hope that elections will lead up to a presidential election so that we may choose a president who represents us and a new administration,” Maslama Srour, a 26-year-old voter in Nilin, a village near Ramallah, said.

“We don’t want the same government,” Srour told AFP, “we want to see something new, we hope to see change, we hope to see new people, especially young people.”

According to the elections committee, approximately 65 percent of the 405,000 eligible voters cast ballots as polling stations closed at 7:00 p.m. (1700 GMT).

It stated that the results would be announced on Sunday afternoon.

This was the first step of a two-step procedure that would culminate in a vote by cities and municipalities in March 2022.

The municipal election is often seen as meaningless because most candidates are running as independents and Hamas is not participating.

They are “politically insignificant” since they take place in villages rather than big cities, and they are “futile” in the absence of Hamas, according to political expert Jihad Harb.

The militant group, which has dominated Gaza since 2007, is boycotting the poll in protest of Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas’ decision to postpone parliamentary and presidential elections slated for earlier this year indefinitely.

The Islamists were expected to win a landslide in the legislative election, which was widely viewed as the actual reason for Abbas’s last-minute postponement. He emphasized Israel’s refusal to allow voting in east Jerusalem, which it has annexed.

President Mahmoud Abbas’ term was set to conclude in 2009.

Since 2007, when Hamas took Gaza after a week of brutal clashes, the Islamists and Fatah, the secular party led by 86-year-old Abbas, have been at odds.