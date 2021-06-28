Palestinians use incendiary balloons to protest an Israeli nationalist march, causing multiple fires.

According to the Associated Press, Palestinians opposed an Israeli nationalist march on Tuesday by launching incendiary balloons, which caused more than ten fires in southern Israel.

Israeli nationalists marched in a display of power that promised violence weeks after an 11-day cease-fire in the Gaza conflict. The occasion was to commemorate Israel’s 1967 takeover of east Jerusalem.

Abu Malek, one of the people who set off the balloons, described the action as “an initial response” to the march.

Hundreds of Jewish nationalists gathered several hundred meters (yards) away from Damascus Gate, their music blasting. The majority appeared to be young guys, and many danced and sang religious hymns while holding blue-and-white Israeli flags. Despite being raucous, the audience appeared to be much smaller than at last month’s procession.

Israeli police cleaned the area in front of Damascus Gate, closed roads to traffic, ordered stores to close, and escorted young Palestinian protesters away ahead of the march. Six Palestinians were arrested and five others were injured in fights with police, according to Palestinians.

The march presented Israel’s new prime minister, Naftali Bennett, a staunch Israeli nationalist who has promised a pragmatic approach as he leads a delicate, diverse coalition government, with an early test.

Despite worries that the march would exacerbate tensions, canceling it would have exposed Bennett and other right-wing coalition members to harsh criticism from those who saw it as a concession to Hamas. The coalition, which includes parties from across the political spectrum, including a minor Arab party, was sworn in on Sunday.

The march, according to Mansour Abbas, whose Raam party is the first Arab party to join an Israeli coalition, was an attempt to “set the region on fire for political purposes,” with the goal of destabilizing the new administration.

Abbas said the police and public security minister should have canceled the event. “I call on all sides not to be dragged into an escalation and maintain maximum restraint,” he said.

In past years, the march passed through Damascus Gate and into the heart of the Muslim Quarter, a crowded Palestinian neighborhood with narrow streets and alleys. But police changed the route Tuesday to avoid the Muslim Quarter.

Instead,.