Palestinians Launch a “Grassroots” Opposition to the Wildcat Settlement.

Palestinians in Beita have distinguished themselves from previous protesters in the West Bank by using laser pointers and loud horns to taunt Jewish settlers across the valley.

However, demonstrators in the Palestinian hamlet of Eviatar, near Nablus, say that their weeks-long campaign against the rogue colony of Eviatar is unique for another reason.

They characterize it as a grassroots movement that was not inspired or guided by Fatah secularists in charge of the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank or its adversaries from the Islamist Hamas in charge of Gaza.

“There is just one flag here: the Palestinian flag. Said Hamayel told AFP that there are no factions.

“We are doing from below what Palestinian officials cannot do from above,” Hamayel added, referring to his 15-year-old son Mohammed, who was murdered by Israeli army shooting during a protest in mid-June.

The army claimed it opened fire to disperse “rioters” who were posing a serious threat to troops.

In May, a group of hard-line settlers built a Jewish settlement on a nearby hilltop, sparking the Beita protests.

International law considers all settlements to be illegal, yet Israel has granted permission to create communities throughout the West Bank, which it has occupied since 1967.

However, Eviatar was erected without Israeli license, and the government reached an agreement with settlers on July 2 to evacuate them while it researched the land to assess the possibility of eventual authorization.

Since the settlers withdrew, Israeli military stationed at Eviatar have been met with protests from the inhabitants of Beita, who number around 12,500 and claim ownership of the surrounding area.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, more than 700 Palestinians have been hurt and at least seven have died since the uprising began in May.

Hamayel, who is still mourning the loss of his son, expressed his pride in the Beita “model.”

“Israeli authorities seek to eliminate our new form of public resistance. They’re terrified of it.”

He compared the Beita movement to the Palestinian Authority, which is run by 86-year-old President Mahmud Abbas and “does nothing but publish statements” condemning Israel’s occupation.

Since 2007, when Hamas assumed control of Gaza after Fatah refused to recognize the Islamists’ election victory, Palestinian politics has been splintered.

Despite numerous attempts at peace, deep enmity between the factions endures.

Fatah has stayed entrenched in the West Bank, while Hamas controls Gaza, although experts say events early this year shifted public opinion.

