Palestinian Prime Minister calls on the United States to oppose Israel’s plan for West Bank housing units.

The Palestinian Authority’s prime minister, Mohammad Shtayyeh, has requested the US to push back on Israel’s settlements, putting the peace process in jeopardy.

Israel has authorized the construction of 1,355 dwelling units in the West Bank and is poised to approve roughly 3,000 more this week, in defiance of Palestinians who see settlements as the primary impediment to peace between them and Israel.

Palestinians claim that decades of settlement construction have made it practically impossible for their country to establish itself alongside Israel and end the decades-long war.

Yair Lapid, Israel’s Foreign Minister, addressed the issues, saying that Israel’s expansions are to allow for “natural growth” in existing settlements rather than to establish new ones.

“We will act, argue, and approve budgets in the next four years, lowering the cost of living and continuing to lead the world in the fight against coronavirus. We’ll also clash over settlements, Palestinians, security, and the economy from time to time “Lapid said.

The Israeli government also wants to build 1,600 housing units for Palestinians in the West Bank, but Palestinians argue that this will not be enough to meet their requirements, given the territory’s population of more than 2.5 million Palestinians.

One of the last procedures before construction can begin is the announcement of tenders. It allows for the bidding on contracts for hundreds of dwelling units in Ariel, Beit El, and other West Bank Jewish settlements. The land was taken by Israel in the 1967 war, and the Palestinians want it to be the center of their future state.

On Sunday, Israeli Housing and Construction Minister Zeev Elkin of the right-wing New Hope party praised the bids’ marketing.

However, in an interview with public radio broadcaster Kan on Monday, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, the leader of the dovish Meretz party, stressed that his party “would explicitly not consent to steps that will impair the chances of finding a deal” with the Palestinians.

"I recognize that in the current situation, this government will not sign a peace deal with the Palestinians," Horowitz added, "but we must avoid steps that worsen the situation." However, he remained sure that the.