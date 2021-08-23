Palau is no longer ‘COVID-Free,’ as two Guam travelers test positive for the virus.

Palau’s title as a “COVID-free” country has been revoked after the country’s first two cases were reported.

After two passengers from Guam tested positive for the virus the day before, the Republic of Palau reported its first cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. Prior to the confirmation, the country had reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) zero confirmed cases and zero deaths since January 3, 2020.

According to AFP, the patients tested negative for the disease before leaving, but five days after arriving in Palau, they tested positive in a mandatory test. According to AFP, President Surangel Whipps stated that the country has gone from being COVID-free to COVID-safe as a result of the instances.

The country’s Ministry of Health and Human Services (MHHS) said in a statement on Sunday that it has finished the initial contact tracing and investigations into the two cases, finding 24 close contacts of the two patients. Close contacts have all tested negative, but they will be tested again on day three.

“The Bureau of Public Health will continue to monitor the situation based on these test results and other considerations,” MHHS added.

It also asked people to “be calm” and continue to practice preventative measures including frequent hand washing, wearing a mask “as necessary,” covering coughs, getting vaccinated, and remaining at home if they were sick.

“At this time, public services like as schools, government offices, and facilities will operate as usual,” the agency stated. “We are grateful for the community’s continued support and understanding.”

According to the Taipei Times, the infections were verified just a week after Palau and Taiwan began quarantine-free travel. This program began on April 1 but was halted in May due to a local outbreak in Taiwan.

Taiwanese travelers are able to visit Palau with fewer health restrictions under the “Palau-Taiwan travel bubble.” Palau is also providing 2,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwanese visitors who will be visiting the country as part of the program.

According to the Taipei Times, Taiwan is planning to evaluate the restrictions in order to protect Taiwanese and Palauans as the situation evolves. Those wanting to visit Palau should review the rules for any revisions or modifications for the time being.