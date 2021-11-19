Pakistanis On the occasion of Guru Nanak’s birthday, Indian Sikhs are cordially invited.

Thousands of Sikhs from India were welcomed into Pakistan on Friday for one of the world’s largest birthday celebrations: the Guru Nanak’s 552nd birthday.

The celebrations were held at the temple of the Sikh religion’s founder in Nankana Sahib, Pakistan, where he was born in 1469.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, devotees from Pakistan’s arch-rival India were unable to enter the border in 2020, heightening the emotion.

Darshan Singh, a 70-year-old Indian farmer, tells AFP, “I got shivers, I can’t explain how I’m feeling.”

“I never expected to receive such love from our Pakistani brothers,” he says. “These women are not Sikhs, and these children have no knowledge of our religion, but they are stepping up to greet us with open arms and pure hearts.” Many more were swept up in the rare sense of cross-border solidarity between Pakistanis and Indians, who had been split since the subcontinent’s partition in 1947.

Annie Munjal, a 24-year-old Delhi resident, says her grandparents used to tell her stories about growing up in pre-partition Lahore, Pakistan, near the Indian border.

“We’d heard about Pakistan from them, but we never got to see it,” she says. “Now that we’ve arrived, they’re exactly like us.” The joy of almost 12,000 people gathered at the shrine, or gurdwara, is contagious.

Curious Muslim inhabitants of the city watch from their roofs, throwing rose petals and chocolates at the Sikh parade.

Young Muslims and Hindus join Sikhs in dancing to the beat of the dhol, a South Asian drum, at the main gates.

On the streets leading to the site, posters welcoming pilgrims alternate with strong security.

The devotees, many of whom are barefoot, sing songs and read poetry and holy texts while waving saffron flags, all before a large supper of rice, naan, beans, and desserts.

Guru Nanak was the first of ten gurus who created the Sikh faith, and his teachings laid the foundation for a global society of up to 30 million people.

However, the majority of the faithful have relocated to India, where their relatives fled the sectarian strife that wreaked havoc during partition.

Pakistan only opened a visa-free corridor in 2019 to allow Sikhs from India to visit Kartarpur, a place where another shrine commemorating the guru’s death is located.

That was the gurdwara with the white dome. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.