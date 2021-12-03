Pakistani students use magic to transform their campus like Hogwarts from Harry Potter.

It took more than a wand to turn the 150-year-old campus of a Pakistani university into Hogwarts this week as part of a festival celebrating the fictional young wizard Harry Potter.

According to many students, Government College University in Lahore, Pakistan’s eastern megacity, has long reminded students of the magical institution founded by British novelist J.K. Rowling.

Raziah Alam, a festival attendee, shouted, “I can’t believe I’m at Hogwarts while in Lahore of all places!”

“It’s been an incredible adventure.”

Students costumed in outfits from the “Potterverse,” including wands and pointed witch and wizard hats, welcomed guests to their recreation of Hogwarts’ “Great Hall,” which was decked out with broomsticks, bats, and even a potion-brewing section.

The Harry Potter movie’s theme music played in the background while students tried out spells, took selfies wearing the famous “Sorting Hat,” and dressed up in Hogwarts clothes.

“Most of these youngsters grew up at a time when JK Rowling’s work was being presented in the novels and then later on in the films,” said Dr Asghar Zaidi, the university’s vice chancellor and a “Potterhead” himself.

“They see the architecture and it reminds them of Hogwarts,” he adds when students arrive on campus.

He proudly stated, “I believe the magic comes from the motivation it brings to our other children.”

The international premiere of Pakistan’s first fan-made Harry Potter film will also take place at the festival.

Students wrote and directed “The Last Follower and the Resurrection of Voldemort,” which includes amazing effects, spells, and a captivating plot.

Waleed Akram, the film’s director and cinematographer, told AFP, “We thought it would be a crazy idea to modify the building, create some mountains around it, and develop some characters to go with it.”

He was pleased with how well the students responded to the film.

Since the first Harry Potter novel was published in 1997, the series has increased in popularity all around the world, particularly in Pakistan.

They have sold over 500 million copies worldwide, in addition to the well-known film franchise.