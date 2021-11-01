Pakistani Islamists Abandon Rally Following Government Talks.

Following more than a week of skirmishes that left seven police officers dead, a banned Pakistani Islamist group called off a march to the capital and terminated its occupation of a major highway after reaching an agreement with the administration.

The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) was protesting the detention of its head, who was jailed in April after the party was declared illegal by Pakistani authorities, and demanded that the French ambassador be expelled from the country.

The group has been behind significant anti-French protests, which prompted the French embassy to issue a warning to all French people to leave the country early this year.

Several thousand supporters had started a stop-start march from Lahore, in the east, to Islamabad, the capital, and had made it approximately a third of the way.

“After reaching a deal with the government, we have called off our march to Islamabad,” TLP spokesman Sajjad Saifi told AFP.

“Our supporters have relocated to a nearby park, and we will remain here until 50 percent of the criteria have been completed,” Saifi continued.

In the most recent skirmishes, at least seven police officers were murdered and dozens others were injured. According to the TLP, 14 of its followers were killed, with many more injured.

TLP supporters, according to the government, shot and killed police officers.

Several Pakistani cities encountered gridlock as the demonstrators marched from their eastern stronghold of Lahore, with some train services suspended.

The government has been tight-lipped about the specifics of the talks, which took place over the weekend.

According to local media, the government has promised to abolish the party’s ban and not to obstruct the release of TLP leader Saad Rizvi.

In exchange, the TLP has dropped its demand for the expulsion of the French ambassador.

The ban on the party would be lifted soon, according to Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, a famous Pakistani cleric who brokered talks between the two parties.

Since President Emmanuel Macron defended the freedom of a satirical magazine to republish cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed, which many Muslims consider blasphemy, the TLP has mounted an anti-French campaign.

When the TLP staged days of marches that paralyzed roadways in April, six police officers were slain.