Pakistan will host an Islamic conference on Afghanistan.

Pakistan has proposed to hold a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) foreign ministers next month to discuss the approaching humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, according to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

The UN has warned that Afghanistan is on the verge of the world’s biggest humanitarian crisis, and Qureshi said the OIC “must step in to support our Afghan brethren.”

In a statement, he stated, “We should scale up our collaborative efforts to alleviate the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people.”

Saudi Arabia, which presently chairs the 57-member council, had requested Pakistan’s offer.

It will almost certainly be the largest international gathering on Afghanistan since the Taliban re-entered the country.

Following the Taliban’s takeover of power in August, more than half of the country is experiencing “acute” food shortages.

The threat of a long, harsh winter has people worried about widespread famine and migration.

The international community has been hesitant to sponsor relief initiatives through the new Taliban government, which is viewed as a pariah because of its ties to terrorism.