Pakistan warns that Afghanistan is on the verge of economic collapse.

At a conference with US, Chinese, Russian, and Taliban diplomats in Islamabad on Thursday, Pakistan’s foreign minister warned that Afghanistan is “on the verge of economic collapse” and that the international world must resume finance and humanitarian aid immediately.

The so-called “troika plus” conference, which featured Thomas West, the new US special envoy for Afghanistan, was opened by Shah Mehmood Qureshi. The representatives are also scheduled to meet with Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi later Thursday.

“Today, Afghanistan is on the verge of economic collapse,” Qureshi warned at the meeting’s start, adding that any further decline would “severely constrain” the ability of the new Taliban leadership to administer the country.

“It is consequently critical for the international community to bolster the provision of immediate humanitarian assistance,” he said.

He said this included allowing Afghanistan to access monies frozen by Western donors since the Taliban seized power in August.

The resumption of assistance “will dovetail with our efforts to rejuvenate economic activities and propel the Afghan economy toward stability and sustainability,” according to Qureshi.

In later comments to state media, he suggested that doing so would benefit Western countries as well.

“Don’t forget the history,” he added, “if you think you’re far away, Europe is safe, and those countries you think won’t be touched by terrorists.” “We’ve learnt from history, and we don’t want to make the same mistakes we’ve done before.” The United Nations has repeatedly warned that Afghanistan is on the verge of becoming the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, with more than half of the nation suffering from “acute” food shortages and millions forced to choose between migration and famine throughout the winter.

The troika plus meeting marks ambassador West’s first visit to the region since succeeding Zalmay Khalilzad, the long-serving diplomat who oversaw the negotiations that led to the US pullout from Afghanistan earlier this year.

West also planned to travel to Russia and India, according to the State Department.

“He will continue to make clear the expectations that we have of the Taliban and any future Afghan government, together with our partners,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said at a briefing this week.

West, who was in Brussels earlier this week to brief NATO on US talks with the Taliban, told reporters that the Islamists have “pretty clearly” expressed their wish for aid to be restored, as well as for international ties to be normalized and sanctions to be lifted.

