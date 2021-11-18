Pakistan passes a law that allows recurrent rapists to be chemically castrated.

According to a government official, Pakistan’s parliament adopted new anti-rape legislation on Wednesday that will allow for forced chemical castration of sex offenders guilty of multiple rapes.

The measure aims to hasten convictions and impose harsher penalties. There has been a rise in recorded rapes, as well as a growing need for victims of sexual assault to receive justice.

According to government spokesman Waqar Hussain, the anti-rape law went into effect right away.

Chemical castration, or the use of chemicals to diminish sexual activity or libido, is permitted in nations including South Korea, Poland, and parts of the United States, according to Reuters.

According to the bill, Pakistan’s government must set up special tribunals across the country to speed up rape proceedings and ensure that sexual abuse cases are resolved “quickly” and “ideally within four months.”

⁣ According to CNN, the bill also states that individuals convicted of gang rape will be condemned to death or life in prison.

The bill has been attacked by Amnesty International, which calls it “cruel and inhuman legislation” that will “do little to alleviate the scourge of sexual violence” or “fix a poor police force or inadequately educated investigators.”

“Rather than ramping up sanctions, authorities should address the deep-seated issues in the criminal justice system that consistently deny victims justice,” said Rimmel Mohydin, South Asia Campaigner for Amnesty International.

“Earlier this year, Pakistan’s parliament passed a measure making harsh, inhumane, and humiliating treatment of prisoners and those in detention illegal. They can’t reconcile it with the law, and we encourage the authorities to undo this backward move,” Mohydin continued.

According to Reuters, less than 3% of rapists are convicted in Pakistani courts, according to the Karachi-based non-profit War Against Rape.