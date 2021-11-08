Pakistan lifts the ban on a radical political party linked to anti-French protests.

After reaching an agreement with the organization that stopped the latest round of deadly turmoil, Pakistan eased a ban on a hardline party that led enormous anti-France marches.

The administration said the action was in the “national interest” in a statement released late Sunday, after seven police officers were murdered in conflicts during a march that began last month.

Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) was protesting the detention of its head, who was jailed in April after the party was declared illegal by authorities, and demanded that the French ambassador be expelled.

TLP has launched a succession of similar disruptive protests in recent years, most of which have been tied to the flashpoint subject of blasphemy in Muslim-majority Pakistan.

In a statement, the government said, “The federal government is happy to remove the name of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan off the list of prohibited organizations.”

It claimed the decision was taken after the organization — which has three members in parliament — promised to follow the law.

As part of the agreement, hundreds of arrested TLP supporters were released earlier this month.

“Because all of our activists were being charged under the anti-terrorism statute, this label was a big source of fear for us. We were informed of the decision yesterday night “On Monday, TLP spokesman Sajjad Saifi talked with AFP via phone.

TLP leader Saad Rizvi, on the other hand, remains in custody.

Rizvi is expected to be released this week, according to Saifi.

After the Paris-based satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo republished cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed last year, the party launched an anti-France campaign, which many Muslims considered blasphemous.

Following protests in April, the French embassy issued an advisory for all French citizens to leave the country.

The most recent round of protests, which drew thousands to a march that began in Lahore, Pakistan’s eastern city, resulted in gridlock in numerous towns and the suspension of several railway services.