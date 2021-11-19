Paine, the Australian Test captain, has resigned due to the sexting scandal.

Tim Paine resigned as Australia’s Test captain on Friday, citing a “private text interaction” with a female colleague in a shocking revelation only weeks before the Ashes series against arch-rivals England begins.

“Today, I’m announcing my decision to step down as captain of the Australian men’s Test team,” an emotional Paine said, tears streaming down his face as he recalled a years-old controversy that is only now being revealed.

“Nearly four years ago, I was involved in a text exchange with a then-colleague,” Paine, 36, said, alluding to a series of sexually graphic discussions with a female coworker, according to Australian media.

“I only recently learned that this private text discussion would be made public. “On consideration, my conduct in 2017 did not meet the standard of an Australian cricket captain, let alone the greater society,” he stated.

“I sincerely regret the damage and pain I’ve caused my wife, my family, and the other party. I apologize for any harm this has caused to our sport’s reputation.” While Paine acknowledged that he would be relinquishing the “biggest privilege” of his life, he asserted that he would still participate in the following series against England.

“I will remain a dedicated member of the Australian cricket team and eagerly await what promises to be a historic Ashes tour,” he stated.

In the aftermath of the Sandpaper-gate ball tampering scandal that shook Australian cricket, the Tasmanian batsman-wicketkeeper took over the Test captaincy in 2018.

Former captain Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner were forced to resign after using sandpaper to modify the ball during a Test in Cape Town.

They were banned from all cricket for a year and deprived of their leadership duties, allowing Paine to take over as captain.

Cricket Australia said in a statement that it had accepted Paine’s resignation and that the board would “now begin the process of choosing and appointing a new captain.”

Cricket Tasmania stated that the “interaction was voluntary, private, and between mature adults.”

Cricket Australia’s chair, Richard Freudenstein, stated that the subject had been investigated at the time and that no wrongdoing had occurred.

Regardless, selectors appointed Paine as captain of the scandal-plagued team a few months later.

“While the board understands that Tim was exonerated of any violation of the code of conduct in this matter, The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.