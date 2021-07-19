Oyster ‘Plague’ at Olympic Venue Will Cost $1.28 Million in Repairs

In recent Olympic news, an unwelcome visitor to one location has jeopardized a variety of water-based sports, putting security on high alert. Who’s to blame? Oyster that may be eaten and is considered a delicacy in Japan. The possibility of oyster-related interruption is yet another setback for the tumultuous 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which is already dealing with increased COVID-19 infections and the loss of a major sponsor.

The oyster invasion is affecting the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo Bay, which will host Olympic canoeing and rowing events in the future, according to BBC News. Last year, officials discovered that the floats that were placed in place to keep waves from interfering with the competitors were sinking. They discovered that the mollusks had swarmed the floats in droves after further inspection.

According to The Independent, emergency repairs related to this issue have already cost the Olympics committee $1.28 million, resulting in the removal of 14 tons of oysters from the area with equipment spanning 5.6 kilometers.

The oysters probably thrived in Tokyo Bay because of the high salt levels, according to the news agency.

Staffers are now reportedly performing last-minute checks on the venue’s machinery to ensure that the oysters do not cause any more harm before the games begin on Friday.

The oysters in question, however, were not just any mollusks—they were “magaki” oysters, a popular wintertime delicacy in Japan. According to BBC News, the harvest might have easily been worth “tens of thousands of dollars,” yet officials never contemplated selling or eating it.

“That would necessitate safety inspections. More importantly, we don’t want to grow oysters; instead, we want to work to contain them,” an anonymous source told The Independent.

In any event, summer isn’t known for being the best time to consume oysters. According to Science Daily, the practice of only eating oysters in the winter—specifically, in months beginning with the letter “r”—has been around for at least 4,000 years.

The possibility of oyster infestation is the latest setback for the long-delayed Tokyo Olympics. COVID- Since July 1, there have been 19 incidents among those working at the Olympic Games, with 55 people testing positive. A number of athletes who were not counted have also reportedly committed themselves. This is a condensed version of the information.