Over’security threats,’ Afghanistan recalls its ambassador to Pakistan.

After the envoy’s daughter was temporarily kidnapped in Pakistan’s capital, Afghanistan said on Sunday that it was withdrawing its ambassador to Islamabad due to “security threats.”

While limited details regarding the incident have been disclosed, Afghanistan’s foreign ministry has stated that Silsila Alikhil was kidnapped and “severely abused” for several hours on Friday by unknown men.

“Following the kidnapping of the Afghan ambassador’s daughter in Pakistan, the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan has recalled the Afghan envoy and other senior diplomats from Islamabad to Kabul until all security threats have been removed,” the ministry said in a statement on Sunday, demanding the kidnappers’ arrest and prosecution.

Alikhil was kidnapped on her way home in Pakistan’s capital on Saturday, according to the government. After being discharged, she was believed to be receiving medical treatment in a hospital.

Later, Pakistan’s foreign office stated that she had been assaulted in her car, and that the ambassador’s and his family’s security had been strengthened as a result.

Islamabad, a large metropolis with a population of over one million people, has a high level of security.

“The kidnapping of the daughter of the Afghan ambassador and her subsequent abuse has harmed the mentality of our country. On Twitter, Afghanistan’s Vice President Amrullah Saleh declared, “Our national mind has been tortured.”

According to Afghanistan’s foreign ministry, an Afghan delegation would visit Pakistan to investigate the situation before taking “further steps.”

The decision by Afghanistan to recall its ambassador is “unfortunate and disappointing,” according to Pakistan’s foreign ministry.

The kidnapping of the ambassador’s daughter “is being investigated and followed up on at the highest level,” according to the statement.

The Afghan ambassador was greeted by Pakistan’s foreign secretary, who “assured him of full cooperation.” We hope the Afghan government would reconsider its decision,” the statement concluded.

Pakistan and Afghanistan have had tense relations for a long time.

Kabul accuses Islamabad of providing safe refuge to Taliban terrorists fighting in the Afghan countryside, while Islamabad claims Kabul turns a blind eye to militant organizations attacking Pakistan from its soil.

Taliban spokesman Muhamad Naeem criticized the kidnapping from Doha, Qatar, where Afghan government and Taliban leaders are meeting to try to seek a diplomatic settlement to their conflict.

“We oppose and denounce it vehemently. And we demand that the Pakistani government speed up its attempts to apprehend and punish the culprits of this crime,” Naeem wrote on Twitter.

As combat erupted in Afghanistan this week, the rhetorical war erupted, with Saleh accusing.