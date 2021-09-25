Overseas teachers and cultural ties are being harmed by China’s tutoring ban.

Every morning, Sam Josti logged on from her home in the United States to educate youngsters halfway around the world, one of thousands of foreign language tutors providing a rare glimpse into Western culture to Chinese students.

However, tutors like Josti, located in Massachusetts, have suffered a significant financial setback as a result of Beijing’s hard crackdown on extracurricular programs, which has effectively shut out Chinese pupils from the rest of the world.

In China, where armies of parents are eager to move their children ahead in a cutthroat education system where a single exam may determine a life’s direction, foreign language teaching corporations have long tapped into a tremendous demand for English.

This came to a standstill in August, when Beijing announced school reforms prohibiting tutoring companies from employing foreign teachers.

Beijing frames the measures – which also required tutoring platforms to become non-profit and prohibited some lessons on weekends and holidays – as necessary to relieve stress on working students and cut education costs.

As an increasingly nationalistic Beijing attempts to reinforce socialist ideology in the country’s schools, critics say they are also isolating Chinese pupils from foreign influences.

“I appreciate the desire to relieve parents of stress… Josti, a 44-year-old former elementary school teacher who shifted to full-time online tutoring in 2017, explained why the change was so abrupt and painful.

“We were bridging the gap between the two countries, and it appears to have ended before we could finish it,” she told AFP, fearing that cultural interchange will be lost as a result.

“It’s heartbreaking on a personal level.”

In March, Cindy Mi, the founder of online learning platform VIPKid, told Chinese state television that her company had 800,000 Chinese students in an online “global classroom,” as she described it.

However, due to the new laws, VIPKid said that it would no longer sell English sessions with instructors stationed overseas, which was the foundation of its business model.

GOGOKID and 51talk, two more distant learning systems, swiftly followed suit.

Tim Gascoigne, a VIPKid tutor from Canada, said the changes had resulted in the closure of an exciting environment for cultural interchange and learning.

“A lot of it was edutainment,” he told AFP, “fun, interactive short classes with native speakers, and it was fantastic cross-cultural communication.”

The revisions appear to be part of a bigger effort to regulate what students learn in the classroom, following China's decision last year to ban foreign teaching materials and mandate the teaching of President Xi Jinping's political ideology, Xi Jinping Thought.