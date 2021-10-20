Overcoming IS Threats, the Taliban vows to work with Russia and regional players.

After the Kremlin warned of emerging Islamic State and drug-trafficking dangers in the aftermath of the hardline group’s takeover in Afghanistan, the Taliban pledged Wednesday to work with Russia, China, and Iran on regional security.

Ten participating countries also called for “urgent” humanitarian aid for Afghans and said countries that recently withdrew troops from Afghanistan should fund reconstruction efforts during talks in the Russian capital, the Taliban’s most high-profile international appearance since taking power in August.

The meetings came as Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Islamic State fighters were massing in northern Afghanistan in order to sow religious and ethnic divisions in the former Soviet countries that Moscow views to be its backyard.

Parties to the Moscow summit stated in a joint statement released Wednesday that they expressed worry about terror group activity and “reaffirmed their willingness to continue to improve security in Afghanistan and contribute to regional stability.”

Both IS-linked fighters and al-Qaeda have been attempting to exploit a security vacuum, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who addressed the group and criticized the absence of US officials.

Prior to the Moscow meetings, Taliban leaders met with European Union and US officials and traveled to Turkey in an attempt to get official recognition and aid from the international community following their takeover in mid-August.

Its delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi, a key member in Afghanistan’s new government, demanded recognition once more, claiming that “Isolating Afghanistan is not in anyone’s best interests. This has previously been demonstrated.” Official recognition would only come if the Taliban met expectations on human rights and inclusive governance, according to the Kremlin’s envoy to Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov.

Participants repeated such concerns in a joint statement, urging the Taliban to “practice moderate and sound internal and external policies” and “implement friendly policies toward Afghanistan’s neighbors.”

In terms of internal policy, they urged the Taliban to “respect ethnic groups, women, and children’s rights.”

Afghanistan’s economy is in shambles, with international funding cut off, food prices soaring, and unemployment skyrocketing, and the hardline organization desperately needs allies.

Concerns about a growing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan prompted the summit, and Brussels committed one billion euros ($1.2 billion) in aid following the hardline group’s takeover.

In a speech to the French senate on Wednesday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian warned that “if there is not enough liquidity in the country, the state itself will collapse.”

In Moscow, Kabulov encouraged the world community to do so.