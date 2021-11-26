Over Variant, Singapore will restrict arrivals from seven African countries.

Singapore will impose travel restrictions on seven African nations, according to health officials, following the discovery of a novel Covid-19 type with a large number of mutations in South Africa.

According to the health ministry, any non-Singaporeans and people without permanent residency in the city-state who have recently traveled to the seven nations will be prevented from entering or transiting through Singapore.

The new limitations will apply to South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe as of Sunday, according to the government.

Singapore citizens and foreigners with permanent residence status in the 5.5 million-strong city-state can still enter, but they will be subjected to a 10-day quarantine.

Although no cases of the new type have been reported in Singapore, officials are working to “take the appropriate safeguards to minimise the risks” of it spreading, according to the ministry.

Covid-19 has caused a minor outbreak in the city-state, with around 260,000 cases and 681 deaths reported.

On Thursday, scientists in South Africa revealed the identification of the variety, known as B.1.1.529, and blamed it for an increase in infections.

As a result, Britain has imposed a travel ban on six southern African countries.