Over the next ten years, over 5 million fewer girls will be born worldwide, according to a study.

According to study released on Tuesday, sex-selective practices in nations with a cultural preference for male progeny are anticipated to result in 4.7 million fewer females being born globally in the next ten years, a trend that could damage societal cohesiveness in the long run.

According to the study, a projected shortfall in the number of girls born by 2030 will result in a surplus of young men among about a third of the global population, potentially leading to greater anti-social behavior and violence.

Sex-selective abortions have been on the rise in southeast Europe, as well as south and east Asia, for the past 40 years, with unclear demographic consequences.

An international team of academics analyzed data from more than three billion births over the last 50 years to simulate the short- and long-term effects of sex selection on societies.

They modelled two scenarios based on 12 countries where the male-to-female ratio has increased since 1970 and another 17 where the ratio was at risk of growing due to social or cultural trends.

Based on statistical evidence, the first hypothesis postulated an increase in the rate of sex selection.

Based on known trends and decreasing fertility, the second scenario predicted increasing sex selection in certain nations, for which particular data was absent.

Countries under scenario 1 experienced a 4.7 million reduction in the number of girls born by 2030. By 2100, the figure for scenario 2 had risen to more than 22 million people worldwide.

The authors of the study, which was published in the BMJ medical journal, warned that the preference for male kids could lead to a “marriage squeeze” in the countries affected.

They added, “Fewer-than-expected females in a population may result in heightened levels of anti-social behavior and violence, and may impact long-term stability and social sustainable development.”

Sex-selective practices, along with child marriage and female genital mutilation, are listed as detrimental practices under the Millennium Development Goals by the United Nations.

The authors of the new study advocated for better data collecting and education activities in order to eradicate such practices.

They added, “A broader purpose relates to the need to modify gender norms, which are at the root of harmful practices like prenatal sex selection.”

“This necessitates the establishment of broader legislative frameworks to promote gender equality.”