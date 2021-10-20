Over the Covid Response, Brazil’s president will be charged with ‘intentional’ crimes.

On Wednesday, a Brazilian senate committee will propose that President Jair Bolsonaro be punished with “intentional” crimes for his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has killed 600,000 Brazilians.

The committee of inquiry will release its widely expected findings after six months of dramatic hearings, which included passionate witness statements and unsettling disclosures regarding the use of useless drugs on “human guinea pigs.”

Renan Calheiros, the principal author of the 1,200-page study and a centrist senator, has already stated that he has kept at least nine claims against Trump, including “quackery” and “crimes against humanity.”

After some infighting inside the panel, he announced a last-minute withdrawal of “homicide” and “genocide” charges.

While the allegations are grave, the procedure may be merely symbolic, as Bolsonaro has enough legislative support to avoid impeachment proceedings.

Similarly, Bolsonaro’s buddy, Attorney General Augusto Aras, might protect him from any criminal charges.

Several ministers, as well as three of Bolsonaro’s sons, including Flavio, who sits on the committee, might be charged as a result of the findings.

“This report may appear to be a sentence, but the government remains composed. You can criticize the president’s behavior but not indict him, according to Fernando Bezerra, the head of the government’s senate parliamentary bloc.

Although the investigation does not have the authority to file charges, its findings could have a significant political impact: the report will be sent to the public prosecutor, the federal court of accounts, and possibly the International Criminal Court in The Hague, where other complaints against Bolsonaro have already been filed.

It’s another another worry for the president, whose popularity has dropped to an all-time low and puts him in a polling tie with former leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ahead of next year’s general election.

The study was supposed to be given on Tuesday but had to be postponed by 24 hours, prompting outrage from Brazilian media, which has already begun leaking contents.

On Monday, after hearing from various ministers, high government officials, business and hospital executives, it was the time of the Covid victims’ relatives to speak to the committee.

“The highest authority in the state owes us an apology. “We’re not talking about politics here; we’re talking about lives,” Marcio Antonio Silva, a cab driver who lost his 25-year-old son to Covid, told the panel.

