Over the course of the week, Japanese fighter jets intercepted three PLA drones in the East China Sea.

Over the course of the week, the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) had to scramble fighter jets three times to keep an eye on Chinese drones flying over the East China Sea and the strategically important Miyako Strait, which connects the Philippine Sea to the wider Western Pacific Ocean.

According to The Drive, a People’s Liberation Army Tengoen TB-001 Scorpion MALE drone flew into the East China Sea northwest of Okinawa on Tuesday, causing the JASDF to dispatch fighters to investigate its actions.

On Wednesday, a PLA Harbin BZK-005 MALE drone did a sortie back and forth through the Miyako Strait, then on Thursday, another TB-001 flew through the Miyako Strait, which is southwest of the island of Okinawa.

One Shaanxi Y-8Q maritime patrol plane and one Shaanxi Y-9JB electronic intelligence aircraft joined the drones on their flights the last two days, according to Japanese officials.

This demonstrates the PLA’s growing unmanned aircraft capability and commitment to deploying increasingly sophisticated unmanned aerial vehicles.

The PLA Central Theatre Command revealed photos of the BZK-005 MALE drone, which is designed for wide-area intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, last year.

The basic BZK-005 features a single pusher propeller, swept main wings, and a twin-boom tail layout, and can fly continuously for up to 40 hours. The PLA also possesses an armed variant, the BZK-005C, with a redesigned center fuselage.

The TB-001 Scorpion is a long-range drone with a twin-boom tail and two engines, one on each side of its central fuselage under its straight, high-mounted main wing, each operating a single propeller.

This type was developed as an armed drone capable of carrying numerous goods, according to the source, albeit it also features a sensor turret beneath its central fuselage. However, other than extra sensor systems, potentially a radar or electronic information collection pod, the JASDF photos do not show them carrying anything beneath their wings.

According to The Diplomat, the PLA is attempting to close the technology and capabilities gap with other leading military countries such as the United States by creating numerous high-end UAVs.

For many years, Japan has been subjected to recurrent PLA invasions, both by air and by sea. While tensions in the region have been heightened by the territorial dispute over the Senkaku Islands, Japan has often complained about Chinese warplanes entering into its airspace.

