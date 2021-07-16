Over Siberia, a Russian plane mysteriously vanishes off radar.

According to state news outlets, a Russian airliner vanished from radar while flying over Siberia on Friday.

The plane, which belonged to the business Siberian Light Aviation, vanished from radars as it traveled over the Tomsk region, according to the Siberian Rescue Center. An emergency beacon went off.

“In the Bakcharsky region, the plane vanished off radar. “An emergency beacon was activated,” a source in the aviation industry told TASS.

According to TASS, 17 individuals were on board, including four youngsters.

The plane had also vanished, according to RIA Novosti.

It said 17 persons were on board, including 14 passengers (one of whom was a toddler) and three crew members.

The Russian Federal Air Transport Agency has dispatched a helicopter to search for the plane that was traveling from Kedrovy to Tomsk.

A jet carrying 28 people went missing in the far-eastern Russian province of Kamchatka earlier this month. The Antonov An-26 plane’s wreckage was discovered three miles from a runway at an airport on the Okhotsk Sea where it was scheduled to land.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.