Over Messaging Violations, WhatsApp Blocks 2 Million Indian Users

In just one month, WhatsApp blocked more than two million users in India for breaking its rules, according to the US company’s first compliance report under India’s controversial new social media guidelines.

The majority of the users were blocked as a result of spam message abuse. To combat misinformation, the Facebook-owned company has imposed a ban on mass forward communications.

In May, India enacted new rules to oversee social media companies, requiring them to report on their efforts to police their platforms once a month.

“We maintain advanced skills to identify these accounts sending a high or irregular rate of messages,” WhatsApp claimed in a report released late Thursday. “We banned two million accounts in India alone from May 15 to June 15 attempting this kind of abuse,” WhatsApp said.

The company stated that limiting the spread of dangerous and unwanted messages is still its “top priority.”

WhatsApp has nearly 400 million users in India, one of its most important markets, but it has been chastised for spreading false information.

In India, dozens of individuals were lynched in 2018 after rumors about gangs taking children propagated on WhatsApp.

Following the occurrences, the messaging app implemented a limit on bulk forward messaging in India.

The new social media restrictions have been challenged in court by WhatsApp and other Indian media companies. Critics claim that the government is attempting to suppress dissent, but the administration claims that it is working to make social media safer.

According to the guidelines, social media networks must divulge the identity of the “first originator” of posts that threaten India’s sovereignty, security, or public order.

The rules, according to WhatsApp, are in violation of Indian privacy laws.