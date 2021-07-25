Over London’s Kaleidoscope Festival, festival-goers rejoice at the return of live music.

On Saturday, over 10,000 music fans attended London’s Kaleidoscope Festival to celebrate their newfound liberties.

“I’m extremely pleased to be here; I haven’t done anything like this in two years,” said Leonie Louis, one of the festival-goers who defied the rain to occupy the grounds of Alexandra Palace in north London, a famed music venue that has also hosted Pink Floyd, the Rolling Stones, and Jay Z.

From the comfort of a deckchair in the palace gardens, Louis told AFP, “It’s just lovely to just see people out and drinking and just enjoying themselves.”

One of the largest live events in England since the UK dropped its last coronavirus restrictions on July 19, Kaleidoscope featured artists such as Groove Armada and The Coral, as well as prominent comedians and writers.

People have “had enough of being locked up and going in and out of lockdown,” according to Louis, a 24-year-old management consultant.

“Obviously, there will never be a perfect time… Coronavirus will never go away fully. She explained, “We have to learn to live with it.”

However, according to Alexandra Palace event organizer Simon Fell, the health issue has made planning the show “difficult.”

With sudden changes in health standards becoming more regular in recent months, he dreaded a last-minute cancellation.

“How can you sell tickets to people when you have no idea if the event will happen?” He told AFP, “It’s a very terrible situation to be in.”

“For all contractors, production teams, and security teams, it has been really difficult. He went on to say, “It’s been a difficult situation.”

There were no masks to be seen surrounding the main stage, just festival-goers swaying with drinks in hand and taking in the panoramic view of London.

Families mixed with flamboyantly dressed ravers, all looking forward to the return of music on the stage.

With the so-called delta variety causing a spike in infections across the country, Joshua Brigts, 25, said he was “a little bit” concerned about the health concerns.

“However, I know that everyone here has had a negative test in the last 48 hours,” he added.

“However, walking through central London, there are just as many people, if not more. So, in a strange way, it feels safer here than on my route to work.”

Stephen Parsons, 25, sat next to him on a straw bale, wearing a fashionable hat. Brief News from Washington Newsday.