Over fishing, France threatens the power supply of the Channel Islands.

France warned on Tuesday that it could cut the electricity supply to the Channel Islands’ British crown dependencies in order to exert pressure on London over fishing rights.

The United Kingdom has refused to issue all of the fishing licenses requested by French vessels as part of a post-Brexit access pact, angering Paris and putting fishermen’s lives in jeopardy.

Clement Beaune, France’s European Affairs Minister, told Europe 1 that France “will not stand for this.”

“Imagine the Channel Islands, for example, where the United Kingdom relies on us for its energy supply…,” Beaune remarked.

He didn’t go into detail, but his warning echoed Fisheries Minister Annick Girardin’s statement in May that the fishing dispute may disrupt “the electricity supply by undersea cable” from France to Jersey.

Jersey and Guernsey, both Channel Islands, are near to France, which supplies them with power.

Last week, France warned it will soon outline punitive steps over fishing rights “towards the British and also our Jersey neighbors.”

Fishing rights for EU boats in UK seas were a major sticking point in talks between London and Brussels for a post-Brexit trade deal after the UK leaves the EU on January 1, 2021.

The conflict erupted in May when a flotilla of roughly 50 French trawlers gathered in front of Jersey’s Saint Helier harbour, a self-governing territory but, like Guernsey, is reliant on Britain for defense.

The demonstration caused a tense standoff that drew in military warships from France and the United Kingdom.

Since then, French fishermen have applied for new access licenses, but many have complained about the lengthy paperwork and the requirement to prove they fished in British and Jersey waters prior to Brexit, which isn’t always simple, especially for smaller boats.

Last week, the United Kingdom stated it would grant only 12 of 47 applications for new small EU boat licenses, while Jersey issued 64 full and 31 temporary licenses while rejecting 75 others.

“There are clear limitations to our patience,” Beaune remarked. “Enough is enough; we’ve been negotiating peacefully and pleasantly for nine months.”

“They think they can exist on their own and, worse, lash out at Europe,” the minister added, referring to the UK government. They raise the stakes and grow aggressive because that isn’t working.”

Last week, Girardin speculated that London would be tough on fishing in order to press its demands on other sticky post-Brexit issues like migrants wanting to cross the border. Brief News from Washington Newsday.